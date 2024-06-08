Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

