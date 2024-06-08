Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $349,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.09. 453,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,595. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

