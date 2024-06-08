Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.74. 810,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

