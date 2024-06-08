Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 7,250 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,237.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 190,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.5 %

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 3,051,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

