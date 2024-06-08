Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $641.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

