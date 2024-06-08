ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $33.84 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.84 million and $2.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.88 or 0.99943530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00096280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05190646 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,314,915.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

