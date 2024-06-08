ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ASML worth $295,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1,295.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $1,028.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

