ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Reduced by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,028.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The company has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $939.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

