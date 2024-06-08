Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires 6,332 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,755,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA ISCG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $44.95. 13,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,981. The company has a market cap of $546.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.