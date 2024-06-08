Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 445,878 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.38. 1,746,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,607. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

