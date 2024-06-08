Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases 8,249 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises about 1.4% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,067. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $754.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

