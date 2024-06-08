AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($160.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($153.75) to £130 ($166.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a £113 ($144.78) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £118 ($151.19).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £125.56 ($160.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of £117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of £108.27. The stock has a market cap of £194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,024.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a 52-week high of £127.04 ($162.77).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

