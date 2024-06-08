Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,115 shares of company stock valued at $107,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.