Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.36. 1,006,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,447. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

