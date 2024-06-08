Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider Sells A$74,800.00 in Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles sold 400,000 shares of Austco Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$74,800.00 ($50,201.34).

Austco Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

About Austco Healthcare

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, supply, service, and sale of healthcare and electronic communications systems in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers Tacera, an IP system, and Medicom cost-effective solution for nurse call system; and Pulse Mobile, a native app for iOS and android devices.

