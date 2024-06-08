Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $252.32. 1,650,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,386. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

