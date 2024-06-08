Avalanche Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and approximately $587.35 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $32.50 or 0.00046822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,601,087 coins and its circulating supply is 393,254,717 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

