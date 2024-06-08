Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Critical Survey

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) and Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -36.65% -13.16% -9.88% Rubicon Technologies -10.44% N/A -33.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $18.24 million 2.14 -$7.31 million ($0.33) -5.61 Rubicon Technologies $697.58 million 0.01 -$56.94 million ($2.49) -0.07

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rubicon Technologies. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubicon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aware and Rubicon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rubicon Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 252.73%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Aware.

Summary

Rubicon Technologies beats Aware on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine. It also provides BioSP, a biometric integration platform-as-a-service that enables biometric data processing and management functionality in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides identity verification and continuous authentication capabilities. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; and offers software maintenance, program management, and software engineering services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

