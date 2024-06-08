Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

