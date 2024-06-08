AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXTI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 605,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in AXT by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 78,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,296,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

