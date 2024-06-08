Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,826 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3,493.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $554.03. The company had a trading volume of 394,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.99 and its 200 day moving average is $539.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $448.13 and a one year high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

