Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 730 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,154. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

