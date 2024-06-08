Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $768.69. 468,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,611. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $780.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $788.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

