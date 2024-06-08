Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. 2,705,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

