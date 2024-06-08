Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.08. 3,626,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,043. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

