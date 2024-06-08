Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 3,621,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.24.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

