Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,646,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $176,219,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

