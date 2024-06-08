Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,873,000 after acquiring an additional 141,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 594,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,583. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

