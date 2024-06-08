Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,657 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

