Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,952. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.61. 1,199,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,523. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $420.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.