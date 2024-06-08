Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,361 shares of company stock worth $4,515,876. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 252,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,047. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $122.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

