Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $250.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.39. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

