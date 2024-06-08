Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 7,415 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CDW by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 459.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $224.24. The stock had a trading volume of 819,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average of $232.26.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

