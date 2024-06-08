Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

