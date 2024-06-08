Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,100 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

