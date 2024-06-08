Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $2,355,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.