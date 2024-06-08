Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,173,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.34. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.