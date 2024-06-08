Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

BAC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

