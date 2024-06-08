Baldwin Investment Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $11,028,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 670,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.93.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

