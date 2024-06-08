Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.89 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

