Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $165.06 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

