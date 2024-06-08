Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 767.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 25,928,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

