Barclays Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $250.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Shares of ROK opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $251.28 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671 shares of company stock valued at $438,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

