Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 2.6% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mplx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 639,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after buying an additional 574,737 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.05. 1,155,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

