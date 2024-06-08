Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,911,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 378,450 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 1,316,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 2.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.