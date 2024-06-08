Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,085 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.1% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

