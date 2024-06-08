Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.30%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

