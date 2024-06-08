Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,600 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up about 3.4% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,845,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 983.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 1,521,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

