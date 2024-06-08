Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,374 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after buying an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $8,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3,558.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 328,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.99.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

