Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.57. 303,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,260. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.16 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.